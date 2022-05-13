Local 3 is joining the Hamilton County Education Foundation to recognize some outstanding teachers chosen by their peers.
Arts Hero, Brouquelle Deck from Wallace A. Smith Elementary School from the Harrison Bay Learning Community.
Ms. Deck inspires each student by encouraging them to do their personal best and pushes them so they do not limit their capabilities.
Congratulations, Ms. Deck, you are an inspiration!
Tickets are still available for the Heroes Luncheon this Friday. We have a link posted inside our Local 3 News App.