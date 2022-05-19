The finest athletes will visit us here in Chattanooga this weekend for the half Ironman Chattanooga.
The race begins Sunday morning.
The day will consist of community support and extremely determined athletes.
The races on Sunday will leave up to the full competition in the fall, which is double the distance.
"Chattanooga is just, the community is incredibly supportive. We've been here for multiple years we have two races here. I was involved in the operations side of it many years ago so I've become very close with the stakeholders and just overall we just love the community," Audra Tassone, the Executive Director of the Ironman Foundation said.
They have held two competitions for the last seven years in Chattanooga.
Sundays race will be 70.3 Miles and in the Fall, the full Ironman of 144.6 miles will be completed with swimming, biking, and running portions of the the course. The organization is helping the local community too.
"We're distributing over 25,000 dollars here through volunteerism grants and total givebacks over 600,000 dollars," Dana Labozzetta, Community Relations Specialist, Ironman Foundation said.
The funds are distributed locally to non-profits that help with the event and bring a significant economic impact to local businesses.
The organization is also breaking barriers by kicking off their new program, Race for Change.
"Race for change is where we are breaking down the barriers and increasing diversity in the sport. We're kicking off our relay teams here and on top of that we are going to host a swim clinic at the downtown YMCA for 30 kids and we are giving back 115 swim summer programs," Tassone said.
A stretch of the competition will also support Gold Star Families. Gold Star Families are those who have lost their love ones serving in the military.
"The Gold Star initiative is where we have a veteran athlete carry the American Flag during the run portion of the race and then they'll present it to Gold Star families at the finish line," Labozzetta said.
Athletes will start with a 1.4 miles swim in the Tennessee River and exit at Ross's Landing.
Next, they'll bike fifty-six miles and finish with running 13.1 miles through downtown Chattanooga.
Spectators are encouraged to join the athletes along the route to bring them some Chattanooga cheer.