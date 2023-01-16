The iconic house from the 1985 classic movie The Goonies has been purchased by new owners. Behman and Liz Zakari, a couple from Portland, Oregon, have taken over the house located in Astoria, Oregon.
The house has been a popular tourist destination for years. Fans of the movie have been visiting the house to take pictures and relive the movie's most memorable scenes.
Zakar is looking to keep the house as a tourist attraction and is excited to be the new owner. The couple plans to keep the house as a tourist attraction and make some improvements while still preserving its original look.
The couple is also looking forward to meeting the fans of the movie who come to visit the house. They hope to create a welcoming atmosphere for all who come to visit.