The Gear Closet now calls this location on Signal Mountain Road home.
Inside, shoppers can find racks and racks of clothing with different brands and gear.
"There's a ton of crazy stuff that comes through the door, but most of what we sell is boating equipment and boats, and bike parts and camping gear," said Brooke Fleeman, Assistant Director of Waterways.
Fleeman says this store is a one-stop shop for any bargain Hunter planning their next outdoor adventure.
Everything inside has either been donated or gently used.
And, when you shop, it's all for a good cause.
The gear closet, which is part of the Waterways is a 501 3(c) non-profit.
"The gear closet satisfies our mission because it gets people outdoors, and it also keeps gently used items out of the landfill," said Fleeman.
Every dollar raised protects and restores water systems around the Tennessee Valley.
The organization keeps this spirit alive by working with other agencies and school around the county.
She says the gear closet is more than a store. It's an investment into the world around you.
"We're just going to expand that community here of people that are invested in the environment, but also people who like to recreate and enjoy their time on the water. We just want to connect everybody."
You can learn more by clicking here.