The Tennessee Highway Patrol released details today about a car accident that killed two teens and injured two other people in McMinn County yesterday.
The accident happened on County Road 750.
The car tragically killed 17-year-old Cameron Bohannon and 18-year-old Robert Hicks, and injured two others.
The two attended McMinn Central Highschool and participated in the School's Choir.
Cameron's sister, Kaitlyn Bohannon, says her brother touched everyone he knew.
She says he enjoyed spending time with family and had a natural passion for music.
"He always lit up a room," she said. "He always showed kindness to everybody."
Sonny Hicks, the older brother of Robert Hicks, shared this post on social media…
Hicks shared before his brother's death, he was excited about the teen's future goals and is deeply hurt of his sudden passing.
Hicks says, "Please don't take life for granted … keep in touch with the ones that mean the most because tomorrow is not promised."
In the THP report our newsroom obtained from the Tennessee Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 4 p.m.
The report also named 56-year-old Kevin Hayes, and another passenger who hasn't been identified yet in the crash.
It involved two vehicles, a car and a pickup truck traveling in opposite directions.
The report says the car went off the right shoulder and back on the roadway, overcorrecting and hitting the truck on the driver's side door.
"I was just told they were going to pick up one of their other friends, so we really, really have no idea," said Kaitlyn Bohannan.
She says her mother learned about the accident from social media posts shared online.
"She had heard that there was a bad wreck, and someone had called her and said, hey, I think Cameron might be involved. I'm not sure how they knew he was involved," said Bohannan.
They now say they have to get used to life without him.
"So the dead silence. It is hard… and it's weird," said Bohannan.
"I love you, Robert, and you will forever be in our hearts, minds, and souls," shared the brother of the 18-year-old to Facebook.
The 56-year-old driver of the car wasn't hurt.
Stay with Local 3 News for more updates on this story.