The Fairyland Extension on Lookout Mountain will reopen on Tuesday for those traveling up the mountain.
Officials ask that travelers do not return up the mountain by the Fairyland Extension until after 12 p.m.
Chattanooga
Sunny
H 97°
L 68°
74°
Altamont
Sunny
H 97°
L 69°
79°
Athens
Fair
H 95°
L 64°
74°
Benton
Sunny
H 97°
L 68°
76°
Chatsworth
Sunny
H 97°
L 68°
76°
Dalton
Sunny
H 96°
L 65°
76°
Dayton
Sunny
H 90°
L 63°
77°
Dunlap
Sunny
H 97°
L 68°
76°
Murphy
Fair
H 95°
L 64°
74°
Pikeville
Sunny
H 90°
L 63°
77°
Summerville
Sunny
H 97°
L 65°
77°
Ringgold
Sunny
H 97°
L 68°
76°
Trenton
Sunny
H 97°
L 68°
76°
