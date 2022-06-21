Traffic report

The Fairyland Extension on Lookout Mountain will reopen on Tuesday for those traveling up the mountain.

Officials ask that travelers do not return up the mountain by the Fairyland Extension until after 12 p.m.

https://www.facebook.com/cityoflookoutmtnga/posts/pfbid02bwMoDLBy77ihZ86Aqt7StPb6UQHGpwwbSKfdqZZTWgwrB5ggpa2B9KwPmZMszJQFl

Tags

Recommended for you