The Marion County community is mourning the passing of detective Matt Blansett and Sergeant Lee Russell who tragically died earlier this week in a helicopter crash.
Local 3 is continuing to learn who Detective Blansett was behind the badge.
He was loved by many who said he was always just a phone call away. People in the community describe him as a true family man.
Saturday, the community gathered at South Pittsburg High school for a visitation.
Blansett had a long career in Marion County, working for the Sheriff’s Office and serving on the county commission.
He leaves behind a wife and two sons.
John Uselton Jr., a neighbor of the Blansett’s said when his home was broken into, Detective Blansett responded.
Uselton said within just 4 hours, he had a suspect in custody.
"He was an excellent investigator,” Uselton said. “He's probably best law enforcement officials ever in this county without a doubt.”
If you knew Blansett, the message was always the same. They describe a man who was self-less and went the extra mile to ensure those around him were okay.
While, he was a native of South Pittsburg, people in surrounding counties say his reputation proceeded him.
Tony Thorpe, a local resident, said he was on his way to Kentucky when he heard of Blansett’s passing. He said he made the drive back to pay his respects.
“All I can say is, if we are measuring life in the amount of people that we've touched,” explained Thorpe. “This young man touched so many lives."
No matter which side of the law you were on the good or the bad. Detective Blansett was known for treating everyone with compassion.