The Color Purple: The Musical is an adaptation from the novel by Alice Walker Pulitzer Prize-winning novel and the 1985 award-winning film from Steven Spielburg.
Timothy Harris who is set to play 'Harpo Johnson, the son of Albert and the love interest of Sophia.
Harris says the storyline is a reminder of a history that outlines the past.
"I think for me, the one thing that connects with me is being able to rise above and have better," Harris said. "To be better, to not settle for anything, to feel like your life is worth living."
Musical Director, Neshawn Calloway and Play Director, Ricardo Morris hope play lovers can enjoy a different spin on a timeless classic.
"Through the show Celie comes into her own," said Calloway. " I think there's a lot of black women that can really identify with that."
"When I first read through it I immediately associated with Greek drama, Greek tragedy, because we have the church ladies that really act as the chorus," said Play Director, Ricardo Morris. "If you look at the stage you can imagine what an amphitheater would look like."
Calloway who is responsible for the musical arrangement says guests will hear a variety of Gospel arrangements. A center-piece Calloway says is consistent in both the film and playwright.
"Well, the writers and the creators of the musical did a phenomenal job of capturing the actual story and putting it into musical form," said Calloway. "It's been an awesome experience to bring all of these talented people together as an ensemble to tell this story in music form."
"I would hope that the audience will take away, that even though it's an all black cast and stories about some black conditions," said Morris. "That all of those things are universal."
Opening night is this Friday, February 17th at the Chattanooga Center.
The play will run until March. You can click here to purchase tickets.