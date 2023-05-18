A truck on a mission with one goal in mind helping Chattanooga's neighbors in need.
"I mean, it's very rewarding. I love my job, and I love being able to help people in any way that I can."
Jocelyn Simpson says this is the first Life Navigation Ministry in Chattanooga.
The program currently operates out of the Salvation Army on McCallie Avenue.
Simpson says the program started earlier this year, and there is a need for volunteers.
"You know not everybody has the ability to get to resources, so it's important to keep the truck stocked with everything that we might need," said Simpson.
She says the severe weather season can be challenging for those experiencing homelessness.
"The weather when it rains, sometimes peoples' stuff can get muddy or dirty, so people asked for socks very often because like if it gets muddy, they can't really wash their clothes," said Simpson. "Also mail -- people don't really have access to check their mail and certain things that we take for granted every day that people don't really have access to."
Simpson drives around the city visiting different homeless encampment dropping off tents, tarps, water, and food. She says the ministry serves around 350 people a week.
"They look forward to seeing us because we're consistently coming out on the same days, so they definitely look forward to seeing us because they rely on these resources on a persistent and consistent basis," said Simpson.
Simpson says their greatest need is supplying the track with water and food.
She says volunteers can dedicate only three hours of their time.
Anyone interested in volunteering can visit the Chattanooga Salvation Army's website or by calling 1-800-SAL-ARMY.