High temperatures and humidity can make for a miserable day outside.
They can also be dangerous and even deadly, especially for our unsheltered population.
Joia Wilson has been homeless for several years living in her tent with no air conditioner, during Chattanooga's blistering summer months, like dozens of other un-housed Chattanoogans.
"So many people are passing out in the heat. Often times my friends would give me money for a soda and then I became dehydrated and I didn't even know it. My voice was horse, I was tired, and I was so lethargic," explained Wilson.
Wilson said for someone experiencing homelessness it can be difficult to access resources that can help you stay cool. So, while in the heat she said homeless people have to be equipped with their own water bottles and supplies.
"Because when you go into different resources, places in the community to ask for, it could be as simple as using the restroom, often times, they don't have the empathy for the homeless people. They'll look at you, oh no you're not a customer."
When Wilson came to Chattanooga 3 years ago she found the Salvation Army on McCallie Avenue, where Captain James Sullivan with the organization said they provide a free cooling station and shelter.
"Where they can come in from 10 to 12 and from 1 to 3, they come here, they can get snacks they can sit and drink coffee, they can get fellowship, listen to good Christian music, plus they're protected," said Capt. Sullivan.
He also said people can play games, sing karaoke, take showers and let their guard down. When the cooling shelter is closed they leave water right outside the door for whoever may need it.
"And I thought that was amazing how homeless people, like myself, can just come up and get water no questions asked and get quenched of thirst," added Wilson.
Captain Sullivan said those who use the cooling shelter like Wilson say they're grateful to know there's a place that allows un-housed people to get out of the heat, get clean, and have a cold drink, but most importantly that people still care.
"It gives me a strong sense of encouragement and an accurate sense of safety and security," said Wilson.
