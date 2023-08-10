A special division of the Chattanooga Police Department uses unique techniques to fight and solve gun violence crimes.
The team of five doubled their size in 2021 and includes two sergeants and eight investigators. These men and women work alongside the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, better known as ATF.
This team has been essential to Chattanooga's 92% homicide clearance rate working with the police department's major crimes division.
"A lot of times there is an officer that looks in the micro, meaning the incident right in front of them. Well, with the information and the evidence that we can utilize, we look at the big picture to see okay this incident, this incident, this incident are all tied into one particular individual," said Chattanooga Police Department Sergeant Josh May.
The team is one of the top crime gun intelligence centers in the nation, recognized in Washington, D.C. with the NIBIN award for it's nationally-recognized work in the field of crime gun intelligence.