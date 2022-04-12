It's time to grab your Cracker Jacks and Cracker Jills because baseball is back in the Scenic City! The Chattanooga Lookouts will have their home opener game tonight, Tuesday, April 12th at 7:15 p.m.
Do you remember your first baseball game? The fans cheering, the smell of hot dogs, the field and all of the excitement.
Since the mid-1880's, the Lookouts have given fans the type of experience where memories are made. Now in their 2022 season Dan Kopf, Media Relations Manager for the Lookouts said the team is ready to bring some fun back to the scenic city during the opening week.
"We're just so happy to be back, opening day is my favorite day of the year. Fans get to experience baseball for the first time in a while so we just can not wait to have people back here," said Kopf.
There was no 2020 lookouts season because of the pandemic. When the teams returned in 2021 COVID guidelines kept the stadium at half capacity during the first part of the season. Now with things loosening up, Kopf explained what it took to get the more than six thousand seat stadium ready for fans.
"There's so many little things that go into it, from hanging signs to getting the field ready. I mean, we start as soon as the season ends in September and just take all that time just to get ready for today."
Most things like digital tickets, being a cashless facility and having a clear bag policy will stay the same. Though, Kopf says there will be some changes from last season.
"We're also going to have kids run the bases back this season. So, after every game, kids will be able to run the bases which is kind of once in a lifetime thing, it's great."
If you can't make it to tonight's home opener, Kopf said don't worry, they'll be in town until Sunday with special events and promotions going on each day. The team is eager to welcome fans back in to the stands.
If you were looking to join the team, Kopf said they are hiring for multiple positions, if interested you can click here.
Tickets are also still on sale for tonight's home opener, to purchase your tickets, click here.