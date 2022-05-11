The Chattanooga Festival of Black Arts and Ideas will kick off its fifth annual Juneteenth celebration on Sat., June 4 with the inaugural RBG Ball + Black Arts Awards. The Juneteenth celebration will last the entire month of June, with activities taking place in various locations throughout the city. Find the schedule of events here.
The Chattanooga Festival of Black Arts
Jordan Rudzinski
Digital Producer/Weekend Assignment Editor
