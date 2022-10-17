People on social security can expect an 8-point-7 percent increase in benefits starting next year.
The Chattanooga area food bank offers support to many seniors who are facing new challenges in a difficult economy.
Seniors are having to deal with high health bills, rent, and keeping a meal on the table for their family.
While the increase in benefits may ease some of their pain, the Chattanooga area food bank says it may not be enough to sustain seniors over time.
Millions of seniors depending on the government for financial assistance will see the biggest boost in social security in more than 40 years.
The boost will add more than 140 dollars to retirees monthly paycheck ..
With inflation pushing prices higher than ever , many seniors are struggling to live comfortably.
President and CEO of the Chattanooga area food bank, Melissa Blevins says many seniors are returning back to the workforce to make ends meet.
"It doesn't go very far. It's a very small amount of food in the grocery cart," said Blevins. "It is a very small amount of extra gas in the tank, and certainly if your having to buy any type of medication that's not going to go very far."
Blevins says if you are in need of help the food bank is a resource to ensure you have what your family needs.
"Many of our seniors are raising children that are not their own. So they have an expanded household that they are responsible for," explained Blevins.
"We've come along 250 partners to make sure just seniors but families have access to eat today, but also what can we do to help them be more stable and shorten the line, " said Blevins.
She says they are helping seniors sign-up or social security and food stamps so no family goes hungry.
If prices continue to skyrocket, some fear the higher payout could end up doing more harm than good because the benefits will not cover the growing prices.