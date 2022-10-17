Audrey Ramsey is the founder and executive director of the Chattanooga Aquatics Project.
"The Chattanooga Aquatics Project or CAP is joining other community organizations to help curb youth violence with workshops focused on leadership skills and environmental protection."
Ramsey says African-American children are five times more likely to drown in swimming pools compared to other racial groups.
"Today this statistic has not changed. So that's part of the reason for bringing this opportunity to young people in the Chattanooga area," said Ramsey.
Their goal is to curb you violence and Ramsey believes her organization can help the city by getting kids into the water.
"We are seeing too much gun violence, and the gun users are getting younger and it speaks to the fact young people just have no idea who they are," expressed Ramsey.
CAP seeks to connect students with nature and stem-related activities.
Students will learn how to swim, scuba dive, and learn their civic duty to keep our waters clean.
"That our children need something that gives them more focus and more purpose," she said. "If we can just get them more engaged. this is just one program, but there's so many programs that we need to focus on giving children guidance and direction."
