- Registration for the CAM RUN 5k, Kids Fun Run + 5k for high school age or younger is now open. The event will take place on Saturday, Aug. 26 to honor the legacy of the late Cameron Bean.
The Cam Run returns to Chattanooga to honor a beloved runner
Tags
Jordan Rudzinski
Digital Producer/Weekend Assignment Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
ON AIR
Trending Now
-
UPDATE: Suspect in Brainerd Road kidnapping arrested after police chase ends with crash
-
33-year-old man falls 4,000 feet to his death from the Grand Canyon Skywalk
-
UPDATE: THP shares what led to the death of a Marion County woman that saved a child from drowning
-
Wanted felon, burglary suspect leads law enforcement on multi-state chase before crashing
-
Be aware of verification scam on Facebook Marketplace
-
Chattanooga to host more than 500 softball teams for Scenic City Summer Showcase
-
Dalton man says he was mistreated in the Murray County Jail because of his disability
-
Auto shop owner who paid worker in 91,500 oily pennies ordered to pay nearly $40,000 more