The Blue Light will go to Hamilton County Chancery Court on Friday to argue its beer board violations.
The Station Street bar's beer license was revoked but remains in place while the legal dispute plays out.
Attorneys were in court Tuesday to discuss whether a judge will hear all of the bar's unresolved violations or only the most recent one, which led the city's beer board to revoke the bar's beer license earlier this month during a tense meeting.
The beer board revoked the bar's license over a massive fight that broke out on the bar's patio on April 2. The bar was cited for not immediately calling in the fight to police.
It was the tenth citation given to the bar.
The hearing is scheduled for 1:00 on Friday, June 23.