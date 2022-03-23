The murder trial against Iesha Jones continues in Hamilton County Criminal Court. Jones is accused of shooting and killing Norman Sullivan on Labor Day in 2018.
Jones’ husband, Domanic Gillispie, is also charged in the incident. The couple knew the victims because they would get drugs from him.
“It was my understanding from her that they went there to get, or exchange something, for crack cocaine. And she had presented the idea that there was plasma card,” said Sgt. Victor Miller with the Chattanooga Police Department homicide unit.
The defense responded, “There was never a statement that she intended to rob or kill this man?”
“No,” said Miller.
In that police interview, it was said that Gillispie and Sullivan broke out into a fight behind closed doors that day, and they burst through the bedroom door where Jones was. At some point Jones fired a gun.
“Revealed the presence of a single particle identified as gunshot primer residue…a single particle of gunshot primer residue is insufficient to determine if an individual could have fired, handled, or was near a gun, when it fired,” said James Russell Davis, II, a forensic scientist with the TBI for 35 years, “I found something, so I needed to report that. But finding just one particle is just not enough to really say anything about it.”
The Medical Examiner ruled the cause of death as homicide from gunshot wounds to the head and neck.
No gun has been recovered in this case.
The trial continues Thursday.
