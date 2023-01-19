Winter storm Elliot hit the Tennessee Valley over Christmas, delivering record-breaking cold weather for days. TVA endured record-breaking demand and required load curtailment for the first time in its' history.
TVA says the average hourly load across the system on December 23rd was 36% higher than the average peak.
Scott Fiedler, TVA spokesperson, says their internal investigation is underway. He says temperatures and wind gusts affected generating units.
"Mother nature threw us a curveball, affected some of our facilities," says Fiedler.
In their preliminary review, they found two units in their Cumberland facility went offline after instrumentation froze. Gas plants also went offline.
The Blue Ribbon panel will include the President of the American Public Power Association, former U.S. Senator, Bob Corker, and retired CEO of the Electric Power Research Institute.
Fielder says the panel will start their work soon. He says their impartial and expert perspective will allow TVA to better respond. They will look at processes, actions,and their action plan.
"This storm, what surprised us, was the speed and intensity of it. The temperatures dropped, you know, in a matter of hours, 40 degrees," said Fiedler.
Before the storm hit, TVA asked the public to make voluntary reductions. The agency did not expect to require a reduction of power.
Fiedler says their review will be thorough, so there is not a set time of completion. He says their focus is accuracy. As of now, there is not a set time for the Blue Ribbon panel.
"We got a powerhouse of key industry experts going to look at our processes from our report and help us get better," said Fiedler.