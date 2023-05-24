Tennessee State Museum commemorates Statehood Day on June 1

On June 1, the Tennessee State Museum, the Tennessee State Library & Archives, and the Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park are coming together to commemorate Tennessee's 227th birthday with a range of free events. Taking place from 10am to 3pm, the Statehood Day celebration offers a wide range of activities for all ages.
At the Tennessee State Museum, locals can attend a keynote lecture from the museum's chief curator, Richard White, as he discusses the steps taken to become an official state in 1796. Other events include storytime with Miss Tennessee America Lauren Dickson and Miss Tennessee Cosmos Amanda Bell with books such as V for Volunteer, Count on Us, and Knoxville, Tennessee. There will also be Tennessee-themed crafts, print shop demonstrations, scavenger hunts, family activities, and cupcakes.
The Tennessee State Library & Archives has special events offered in their courtyard, including musical performances, scavenger hunts, and a Tennessee trivia competition. A ranger-led tour is also available at Bicentennial Capitol Mall Park, where visitors can also attend a Historic Games event on the museum's front lawn, featuring traditional games such as cornhole, ninepins, and quoits.
This free festive occasion will provide an opportunity for Tennesseans to come together and celebrate the state's birthday in style. For a full list of activities and schedules, please visit TNMuseum.org.