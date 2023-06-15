Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett is working with multiple different partners to help people from accidentally leaving in the car. These partners include the TN Chapter of AAP, Tennessee Hospital Association, Tennessee Department of Health, and Tennessee Department of Safety.
The hang tag has two side. The side facing the outside of the car alerts anyone a baby may be in the backseat. The front is a reminder for the driver to check if a child is in the backseat.
"It really only takes about ten minutes for a car with closed windows to reach deadly numbers. Where someone could become an unfortunate fatality," said Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett.
You can order the tags online or pick them up at different locations.