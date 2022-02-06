Pastor Greg Locke live streamed the book burning event on Facebook after encouraging his congregation to burn their "accursed items," including titles from the 'Harry Potter' and 'Twilight' series.
A Tennessee church leader who claims to fear “witchcraft” claimed that God “directed” him to lead a book burning event to rid the world of “Harry Potter,” “Twilight” and other such best selling fantasy books.
He also invited them to destroy “tarot cards, Ouija boards, healing crystals, idol statues, spell books and everything else tied to the occult.”
Pastor Greg Locke of the Global Vision Bible Church in Mt. Juliet, near Nashville, began his sermon on Wednesday night with an announcement that he’d received a missive from God — to skip Holy Communion on that particular evening and instead hold a book burning event for his followers.
At just over an hour into the recording, uploaded on Feb. 2 to the Pastor Greg Locke fan page on Facebook, the faith leader was next seen standing among congregants against a dark background with their faces aglow at the rising flames of burning wood pallets in front of them — books in hand ready to meet their fiery end. Others fed the fire with more scraps in an apparent attempt to touch heaven with their passionate cries against beloved children’s and adolescent books.
Lock turns and points to the camera, gesturing his at-home audience to stay put for the grand finale. Two men then approach the pit with a dumpster full of books. Soon, Locke initiates cremation, gleefully pulling one piece of media at a time from the trash can as others turn up with their own bags full of books, tossing them in one by one.
The fervent faith leader’s plea to rid the world of allegedly dangerous kids books and other “occultic” material comes as lawmakers debate the discussion of legitimately historic events in school, such as American slavery or the Holocaust. Some states have recently gone so far as to ban “critical race theory,” or the study of race relations in the US, in public schools.