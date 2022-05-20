The state of Tennessee will now allow teenagers to take the written portion of the driver's license tests online. This initiative is designed to alleviate long waits at the Driver Service Centers. The online program has safeguards in place to prevent cheating, and will not replace any portion of the physical road test.
Tennessee offers portion of driver's test online to teens
Jordan Rudzinski
Digital Producer/Weekend Assignment Editor
