Dylan Lawson's journey began three years ago when he weighed more than 300 pounds.
That was a time when he never imagined running in this year's race.
"Okay, maybe one day," Lawson said. "Maybe that would be an option."
He struggled with high blood pressure and other health issues.
In 2019, when he was 25-years-old he learned that he had the Shingles virus.
In that moment, he knew something needed to change.
"I have to really do something about my weight, and so these 3 words popped up in my mind while I was sitting down on the couch kind've feeling sorry for myself," he said. "Why not now!"
He went home, emptied his fridge, and begin the long journey of getting back in shape.
During this process he heard about Iron man Triathlon. He says it wasn't until May when he was tagged in an online post that he decided to join.
"Look, I'm 5 months out to my friend Edwin. I've been running for a couple of years now," he explained. "How realistic is it that I could do Ironman? and, he said if you start right now!"
So he started running, dieting, and prepping for the grueling event.
He says the journey wasn't an easy one, but the people he met along the way inspired him to keep going.
Lawson encourages anyone considering entering this race to focus on the why, because if you know why you're doing it -- the how will figure itself out.
"Where I was to where I am now, I'm able to make an impact in someone else's life," Lawson said. "You don't realize the ripple effect of saying yes."
During Sunday's race, Lawson raised funds for "Orphans Run 4 Hope."
This organization supports more than 6-thousand orphan girls and boys in more than 27 countries.
He has a goal of raising $10,000 dollars for this cause.
