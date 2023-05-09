Tennessee state lawmakers will return to Nashville in August to discuss gun laws after going home in April without passing any gun bills.
Gov. Bill Lee (R-Tennessee) announced the August 21 special session Monday.
"I've asked lawmakers to consider options," Gov. Lee said. "We'll be working on that all summer long. And I think we'll find an answer to that."
There have been statewide and national calls for a focus gun legislation since The Covenant School shooting in March.
Gov. Lee said the special session will focus on 'the safety of Tennesseans, preserving Second Amendment rights, prioritizing due process protections, supporting law enforcement and addressing mental health.'
"We don't need to pass laws under emotion and a tragedy," said Sen. Todd Gardenhire (R-Chattanooga), who chairs the senate judiciary committee. "What we're doing is we're setting policy for 10, 15, or 20 years. Not two months."
In March, Sen. Gardenhire pushed all gun-related bill votes back to 2024, saying those votes should be made with a clear mind.
Gov. Lee has not yet announced the specific scope of the special session, which will provide further details on what kind of legislation will be allowed to be discussed. State democrats said they want to see action on gun safety, and not on any other issue.
"They want to mental health issues to be the primary concern or issue of the special session," said Rep. Yusuf Hakeem (D-Chattanooga). "These are weapons of war. And we see the damage that it does to human beings."
Sen. Gardenhire told Local 3 News he is considering a lawsuit against the Metro-Nashville Police Department for not releasing documents related to the shooting at The Covenant School.
He said he asked for the shooter's journal and so-called manifesto, but has not received it.
Last week, the Tennessee Firearms Association filed a lawsuit against the department for not releasing the documentation without reason. The organization said its release could provide information on a motive and provide direction for the governor's special session.
"I'm only interested in a policy aspect of how do we solve a problem, if a problem can be solved legally," said Gardenhire.
The governor's office is asking for public input on the special session. You can provide input here.