Tennessee has seen a record amount of cannabis-related legislation filed this year — according to industry lobbyists.
Another Tennessee state lawmaker wants to put recreational and medical marijuana on the 2022 ballot.
The most recent piece of cannabis-related legislation was filed Monday, Jan. 31 by Rep. Jason Powell (D-Nashville). It proposed a constitutional amendment that would legalize the sale of medical cannabis in Tennessee.
The amendment, House Joint Resolution 742, includes a 4% retail sales tax - stating that a portion of that tax would go to medical care for veterans.
Powell’s proposed amendment would also create a statewide registry with the Department of Health to track the number of patients who are authorized to use medical cannabis and create a uniform letter of diagnosis for Tennessee doctors.
Read the full bill below:
This is definitely not the first push for cannabis in Tennessee.
If enacted into law, Tennessee could become the 38th state with some form of legal access to marijuana.