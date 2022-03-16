Four bills making their way through the Tennessee General Assembly are being labeled as 'horrific' and 'deplorable.'
LGBT advocates say those bills are incredibly harmful to transgender students across the state.
"We strongly oppose bills that hurt the welfare and the health of the LGBT community in any way," said Hunt Cooper, president of the Chattanooga chapter of PFLAG, or Parents, Friends and Family of Lesbians and Gays.
If passed, the bills would not allow transgender students who identify as women to participate in female sports. Another bill would force schools to provide documentation proving the gender student-athletes were assigned at birth.
Rep. Mark Cochran (R-Englewood) is also the sponsor house bill 2633, which legally protects teachers who misgender students, or who don't call them by their preferred pronouns.
"Students are able to express their views. Teachers have that same freedom," Cochran said during the bill's hearing in the House Education Administration Committee Wednesday. "Teachers in schools can and should be required to act with professionalism and treat all of their students with dignity and respect. Nothing in this bill changes that obligation."
But LGBT advocates strongly disagree.
"Children should be free to learn without fear," said Henry Seton, the transgender advocate for the ACLU of Tennessee, who is transgender himself. "Children should be free to pursuit education without threat to life, like I did."
The bills all passed their respective committees. Most of them were sent to the house calendar and rules committee to be scheduled for a floor vote. They will have to pass both chambers of the legislature before they're sent to Gov. Bill Lee for him to decide if he wants to sign them into law.
"We get used a lot as a political football in this area and get really kicked around," said Cooper. "We're the low-hanging fruit for a lot of folks that like to harp on that subject just to get attention and just to get votes, unfortunately."