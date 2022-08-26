Tennessee First Lady Maria Lee has been diagnosed with lymphoma.
A statement from Tennessee Governor Bill Lee's office Friday said "Maria and I have learned that she has lymphoma and will begin treatment immediately. While this news is unexpected, her prognosis is good and it is treatable. Maria and I deeply appreciate prayers for healing. We are hopeful and will share more in the days ahead."
It was not immediately clear what type of lymphoma Lee has.
The National Cancer Institute says that lymphoma is a broad term for cancer that begins in cells of the lymph system. The two main types are Hodgkin lymphoma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma.
This story is developing and will be updated.