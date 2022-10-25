There's good news for families with infants and young children who have development delays and disability, a state program offering critical early intervention services to these children now have an additional option for children older than three.
Tennessee's Department of Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities provides free therapy and other services to help prepare thousands of young children with disabilities for school. The program, which previously stopped at age 3 has now extended to age 4 giving children like Ellie Rawls more opportunity for growth.
Rawls, who's now 2 and a half, was diagnosed with Epilepsy when she was just 17 months old.
"At her 18 month check-up with her pediatrician we had discussed some concerns of lack of developing in speech and certain other milestones, not seeing being met," explained her mother Lauren Rawls.
Rawls said her Pediatrician told her to apply for Tennessee's Early Intervention Services Program.
Commissioner Brad turner with the Department said the program creates a solid foundation as the child develops and heads into pre-school.
"What we want to do is make sure we're meeting their needs both on a developmental level and also on a personal level as well and providing the right supports to the family," said Commissioner Turner.
Ellie has been in the program for about a year, working with developmental and speech therapists and is making major progress.
"Getting her into speech services has very much helped her with her communication and having that extra person provide other forms of communication has taken our frustration level of not understanding to her being able to communicate with us."
Ellie is just one of 20,000 children the state department serves. Commissioner Turner knows first hand how impactful the program can be to families.
"I'm actually a parent who's daughter went through the program. My daughter has developmental disabilities."
He said with the program now extending to the age of 4, kids like Ellie can continue to grow.
"What you're going to see is more children than ever before developing skills their parents or those around them may not thought they could have done, but because of the TEIS program, they're actually benefitting from that and they're going to be more ready for school than they've ever been before."
Rawls said she's excited the program has been extended and is looking forward to the growth Ellie will continue to have. She hopes one day the program will extended all the way past pre-school to give children even more opportunity for success.