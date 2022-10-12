The Tennessee Comptroller says the plans to build the new South Broad District in Chattanooga are in the best interest of the state -- based on two conditions.
The plans include building a new stadium for the Chattanooga Lookouts.
The comptroller says the final contract with the Lookouts will need to include an unconditional commitment to make annual lease payments of at least a million dollars for 30 consecutive years. Any excess tax revenues will only be used for eligible purposes.
If both those conditions are met, the comptroller will issue a final determination.