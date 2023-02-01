Following the death of Tyre Nichols, Tennessee Coalition for Open Government is pushing for better access to body camera video for citizens and the media.
Executive Director Deborah Fisher said without the body camera footage and the street video, the truth about Tyre Nichols' encounter with police would be covered.
In Tennessee, body camera footage is a public record and is available after an investigation is finished.
Fisher said new laws are chipping away at that law as there are exemptions for when there is video inside of a school, daycare, or health care facility.
“The intentions of the exemptions are to protect the privacy of people inside of a health care facility or protect children, but they don't take into account of what happens if law enforcement uses excessive force inside one of those facilities,” Fisher said.
Fisher said there is still no method to get that video and believes that needs to change.
“So, that if we are seeing a pattern develop among police officers so the public is aware and can put pressure on their own local police departments or sheriff’s department to make changes, to do more training, to raise the bar in terms of how forced is used,” Fisher said.
Unlike several other states, Tennessee law enforcement agencies are not required to release any body cam footage during an investigation.
She believes it should be available after an excessive force incident.
“I certainly believe it should be made available to the citizen, him or herself that is the subject of the video and that there should be no problem for that person to get the video,” Fisher said.
Fisher said it time for lawmakers to make some changes.
“We need to work on the laws that are causing too much redaction of body camera footage, when that footage is essential and understanding use of force by police officers,” Fisher added.