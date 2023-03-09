Certain people planning to get married in Tennessee could be turned away as a result of a bill that was recently passed by the state House of Representatives.
The bill says it prohibits a person from being required to solemnize a marriage but that's not how others interpret the bill.
When the bill was first introduced by Rep. Monty Fritts, it stated that a person is not required to solemnize or perform a marriage if the person has an objection to solemnizing the marriage based on the person's conscience or religious beliefs.
“It infringes on no one rights, no one party is mentioned in the language of this bill, nor is any party mentioned that would infringed upon,” Fritts said.
As of now, no one is required under any circumstances to perform a marriage, but the bill would make that clear.
“This is simply a documentation of the right of every person and those who take that solemn task of performing a marriage ceremony certainly deserve to have it documented in our law that they can refuse to perform a ceremony,” Fritts said.
Kyelani Sayers who is an activist for the LGBTQ PLUS community believes the bill is directly targeting her community.
“That is absolutely a horrendous bill. I think that it further attacks the LGBTQ community here that is already under attack with the state legislation and something that we fought really hard for, for many years and that we are still for is marriage equality,” Sayers said.
Sayers says the bill is outdated and unneeded.
She would not be surprised if there was a decrease in same sex marriage, if the bill passed.
“This bill is opening the door for people that are already in their role to deny people of these rights. This is opening the door for people could have ulterior motives or conservative motives or motives that are bad,” Sayers said.
The bill will be discussed in the Senate Judiciary Committee on March 13.