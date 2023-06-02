On Statehood Day (Thursday, June 1st), Tennessee celebrated two new state songs.
At the Statehood Day Celebration, Nashville native and songwriter Debbie Mathis Watts performed her song, “The Tennessee in Me,” - the newest official state song of Tennessee.
This is the second state song added by the volunteer state this year.
The other song lawmakers added to the list back in April is Steve Earle’s 1988 country rock anthem 'Copperhead Road.'
The announcement for Earle's song was made in Nashville on 4/20, ironically for the song's story about a Vietnam veteran returning home to scratch out a living growing marijuana, though the drug is illegal in Tennessee. The bill to recognize “Copperhead Road” as a state song was put forward by the Democrat state representatives Bo Mitchell and Heidi Campbell.