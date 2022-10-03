Voters in Tennessee should make their way all the way to the bottom of the ballots when they head to the polls next month.
Among four possible constitutional amendments, voters will decide whether or not to make 'right to work' a constitutional right in the state.
"This has been working well in Tennessee since 1947," said Rep. Patsy Hazlewood (R-Signal Mountain) who is a sponsor the constitutional amendment and has been leading the fight for its adoption. "This simply gives the worker the ability to decide if they want to be a member of the union or if they don't."
The law is already on the books in Tennessee, but voters in the general election on November 8 will have the option to put it into the state's constitution as an amendment.
The law bans employer's discrimination on the basis of an employee's union membership status. It does not allow an employer to require employees to become a union member in order to work for them, and it also does not allow an employer to fire someone for becoming a member of a union.
"Right to work is anti-common man or woman and pro- big business," said Rep. Yusuf Hakeem (D-Chattanooga), who called the law anti-union. "To put it into the state constitution, all you're doing is spending money and time and, in addition to that, score political points."
More than 50% of people who vote in the state's governor's race would have to approve the amendment in order for it to be adopted.
Similarly, if the state wanted to later remove the amendment from the state's constitution, it would have to go through the same process after being approved by both chambers of the general assembly.
"The benefits from right to work go to the rich and powerful," said Hakeem. "Meaning those big businesses and politicians who receive the big donations."
"This is not anti-union," said Hazlewood. "This is pro-employee."
Voters in the state are also able to vote on three other constitutional amendments on November 8:
- An amendment to Article II and Article III of the Constitution of Tennessee, relative to the exercise of the powers and duties of the Governor during disability.
- An amendment to Article I, Section 33 of the Constitution of Tennessee, to prohibit slavery and involuntary servitude.
- An amendment to Article IX, of the Constitution of Tennessee, relative to disqualifications.