The Chattanooga Police Department is asking for information after a teenager was shot multiple times Monday night.
It happened in the 2700 block of E 25th St around 7:40PM.
Police said they found the 18-year-old with multiple gunshot wounds.
The victim was taken to a local hospital, and his condition is currently unknown. No names have been released at this time.
The Chattanooga Police Department is investigating the cause of the shooting but say the public is not in danger.
If you have any information, you're asked to call 423-643-5100 or submit a tip via the Atlas One App (Formerly the CPD Mobile App). You can remain anonymous.