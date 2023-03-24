GRUNDY COUNTY SR-15 (US-41A) construction of pedestrian facilities from north of Clifftops Avenue (LM 1.3) to I-24 (LM 1.8) in Monteagle: During this reporting period the contractor will continue implementing a lane shift that will remain in place for the duration of the project. Motorists are encouraged to use caution daily. The contractor will be performing various operations.
[Rowe Construction Group, Inc./Hussein/CNW917]
MARION COUNTY I-24 (US-64) rockfall mitigation westbound between MM 136.2 and MM 140.3: The contractor will be working on I-24 WB at MM 141 – 140, MM 139.0 – 137.0, and MM 136.0 – 135.0 to perform rockfall mitigation activities. Travel lanes are open and have been shifted at each site. Please use caution when traveling through the work zones.
[Wright Brothers Construction Company, Inc./Voiles/CNV912]
MARION COUNTY SR- 2 (US-41, US-64, US-72) miscellaneous safety improvements from the Jasper city limits (LM 19.1) to SR-27 (LM 19.23): The contractor will be working in Marion County on SR-2 from LM 19 to LM 21. They will be installing guardrail and painting using a single lane closure. Please use caution when driving through the work zone.
[Superior Traffic Control, LLC/Inc./Voiles/CNW349]
MARION COUNTY SR-27 between LM 26.9 and LM 27.9 slide repair and bridge and retaining wall construction: The contractor will be working on SR-27 (Suck Creek Road) at LM 26.9 and LM 27.9 to construct a new bridge and repair a slide. Both work zones, at LM 26.9 and LM 27.9, have the travel lanes reduced to one lane controlled by temporary traffic lights. Please use caution when traveling through each work zone.
[Dement Construction Company, LLC/Voiles/CNV307]
MARION COUNTY SR-283 (ALVIN YORK HWY.) Utility Work southbound from LM 6.37 to LM 7.32: Mobile lane closures along SR-283 between Pickett Cemetery Road and Panorama Trail. Motorists should reduce speed and use caution while traveling through the work zone and be aware of construction personnel. Trucks, signage, cones, and flaggers will be present, 03/07/23 through 03/31/23 from 8:00 am - 5:00 pm [2022-395]
WARREN COUNTY SR-1 (US-70S) and SR-380 intersection improvement and S.I.A. to Motlow Advanced Robotics with intersection: The contractor will have intermittent lane closures and flaggers present on both SR380 and SR-1 for sidewalk and shoulder work. The contractor will be closing the designated right turn lane from Eastbound SR-1 towards SR-380 this week. Motorists wanting to turn right from Eastbound SR-1 towards SR-380 will continue to the traffic light and make a right turn at the light. Motorists should use caution, watch for flaggers, and expect some delays through the work zones. Temporary traffic signals on SR-1 and SR-380 will be installed in upcoming weeks.
[Dement Construction Company, LLC/Harris/CNW212]
DISTRICT 29
BRADLEY COUNTY SR-40 (INMAN ST. S.E.) Utility Work both directions from LM 2.04 to LM 2.65: Nighttime police assisted detour on SR-40 (Inman Street) between Durkee Road SE to Bates Pike SE. Motorists should reduce speed and use caution while traveling through the work zone and be aware of construction personnel. Trucks, signage, cones/barrels, and flaggers will be present, 03/27/23 from 10 pm - 12:30 am with rain dates of 03/29/23 and 03/30/23. [2022-263]
BRADLEY COUNTY SR-40 (WATERLEVEL HWY.) Utility Work both directions from LM 1.3 to LM 2: Nighttime police assisted detour on SR-40 (Appalachian Hwy/APD-40) between McGrady Drive to Blackburn Rd SE. Motorists should reduce speed and use caution while traveling through the work zone and be aware of construction personnel. Trucks, signage, cones/barrels, and flaggers will be present, 03/28/23 from 10 pm - 2 am with rain dates of 03/29/23 and 03/30/23. [2022-263]
BRADLEY COUNTY SR-40 (WATERLEVEL HWY.) Utility Work westbound from LM 2.04 to LM 8.62: Shoulder and single lane closures from Hancock Road NE to Durkee Road NE. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, drums/cones, and flaggers will be present, 02/23/23 through 03/29/23 from 9 am – 2 pm. [2022-263]
BRADLEY COUNTY SR-60 Utility Work both directions at LM 12.79: Nighttime police assisted traffic stoppage and ramp closings at the SR-60 and SR-40 interchange. Ramps will be closed temporarily between 20th St Benton Pike. Motorists should reduce speed and use caution while traveling through the work zone and be aware of construction personnel. Trucks, signage, cones/barrels, and flaggers will be present, 03/27/23 from 10 pm - 10:30 pm with rain dates of 03/29/23 and 03/30/23. [2022-263]
BRADLEY COUNTY SR-60 widening from the 4-lane north of I-75 (LM 17.2) to SR-306 (LM19.9): During this reporting period the contractor will have short term intermittent lane closures throughout the project for utility relocation and moving equipment as work continues on new roadway alignments and a new bridge over Candies Creek. The speed limit in the work zone has been reduced to 35 mph. Motorists are advised to use caution in the work zone and watch for flaggers assisting with traffic control.
[Summers-Taylor, Inc./Wagner/CNV130]
HAMILTON COUNTY I-24 interchange improvement at SR-2 (US-11, US-41, US-72, Broad Street) and SR-58 (Market Street): Williams Street is closed to all traffic at the I-24 underpass to support the installation of new storm drainage structures for the new frontage road. Traffic will still be able to access the ramps to I-24 and US-27, but no through traffic will be allowed on Williams Street between West 21st Street and West 25th Street. Traffic will detour around the closure via West 21st Street and Broad Street. Signs are posted. The contractor will be working on new bridge construction, storm drainage structures, and utility relocation. The US-27 N on-ramp at William St. has been closed and it will remain closed until the new alignment for this ramp is completed. There will be marked detour signs to use the Broad St. US-27 on-ramp. The contractor has opened up the new Broad St exit off I-24 and closed the existing exit to the Broad St that is off the US27 S exit. Traffic from US27 S that needs to access Broad St. will use the Williams St. exit. Detour signs are in place. Drivers need to be aware of the changes. The US 27 South ramp onto I-24 East will be reduced to two lanes with the Williams St. exit still open. This ramp will be this way for several months and traffic is advised to drive with caution in this area. During this reporting period, from 9 AM -3:30 PM, there will be a temporary lane shift on the Williams St. off ramp during this time period. On Sunday thru Tuesday (depending on weather) from 9 PM-6 AM, the contractor will be closing the Williams St Ramp off of the US27 S on Ramp to I24 E and the contractor will be opening up the new US27 S ramp to Broad St. Ramp. Traffic is advised to be cautious in this area and to pay attention to the new traffic pattern.
[Wright Brothers Construction Company, Inc./Curtis/CNU011]
HAMILTON COUNTY I-75 at I-24 Interchange Reconstruction Phase 2: Weather permitting, the contractor will implement single lane closures between the hours of 9 PM until 6 AM Sunday through Thursday, at following locations: I-24 WB MM 185 to MM 183 and North Terrace, I-75 NB MM 2 to MM 4, I-75 SB MM 4 to MM 2.
[Wright Brothers Construction Company, Inc./Maj Prj - Blevins/DB2101]
HAMILTON COUNTY SR-17 (BONNY OAKS DR.) Utility Work both directions from LM 8.25 to LM 9: Mobile shoulder and lane closures on Bonny Oaks Drive as crews transition work zones between SR-153 and Chickamauga Avenue. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Signage and flaggers will be present, 03/23/23 through 03/30/23 from 9 AM - 1:00 PM. [2022-647]
HAMILTON COUNTY SR-317 (Apison Pike) improvement project from SR-321 (Ooltewah-Ringgold Road) to east of Layton Lane: Lane closures and flagging operations will be required on SR-317, Apison Pike, for utility and grading work. The flagging operations will be performed on 03/23/23, 03/24/23, 03/27/23, 03/28/23, and 03/29/23 from 7 AM to 1 PM and 3 PM to 7 PM. Closures will last about 2 hours per location. The contractor will have intermittent flagging operations during daytime non-peak hours for utility work, delivery of materials and equipment. There will also be flagging operations along Spalding Dr for the construction of Bridge 1.
[Wright Brothers Construction Company, Inc./Osbonlighter/CNT336]
HAMILTON COUNTY SR-8 (E. MAIN ST.) Utility Work both directions at LM 7.58: Interior lane closure between Jefferson Street and Madison Street. Motorists should reduce speed and use caution while traveling through the work zone and be aware of construction personnel. Trucks, signage, barrels/cones, and flaggers will be present, 03/13/23 through 03/29/23 from 9 am – 2 pm. [2023-062]
HAMILTON COUNTY SR-8 (E. MAIN ST.) Utility Work both directions from LM 6.39 to LM 6.42: Interior lane closure between S. Willow Street and S. Hickory Street. Motorists should reduce speed and use caution while traveling through the work zone and be aware of construction personnel. Trucks, signage, barrels/cones, and flaggers will be present, 03/27/23 through 03/29/23 from 7 am – 2 pm. [2019-543]
HAMILTON COUNTY SR-8 (E. MAIN ST.) Utility Work eastbound from LM 5.94 to LM 6.38: Shoulder and single lane closures from S. Orchard Knob Ave and S. Watkins Street. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, and barrels will be present, 12/01/22 through 03/31/23 from 9 am - 2 pm. [2022-754]
HAMILTON COUNTY SR-8 (US-127) construction near Palisades Road (LM 15.2) to near Sunset Drive (LM 15.4): The contractor has closed the right lane going up the Signal Mountain Road from LM 15 (about 1/2 Mi from Palisades Road) to past Sunset Drive. This closure will be in effect for several months during the duration of this project. There will be intermittent lane closures on Signal Mountain Road as the contractor will have flaggers out as they work. Due to the possibility of flaggers stopping traffic, traffic should be aware of possible delays in this area.
[Wright Brothers Construction Company, Inc./Curtis/CNW001]
HAMILTON COUNTY SR-8 (US-41, US-76) Bachman Tubes cleaning: On Thursday Night of this reporting period, the contractor will be shutting down the tunnels from 8 PM-6 AM to clean it. There will be a signed detour for traffic to follow to get around the closure.
[Diamond Specialized, Inc./Curtis/CNW197]
MCMINN COUNTY SR-163 bridge repair over Chestuee Creek (LM 11.7): During this reporting period, the contractor will continue bridge repairs on the bridge over Chestuee Creek. Traffic on the bridge over Chestuee Creek on SR-163 at LM 11.74 will be reduced to a single lane controlled by a traffic signal. Maximum horizontal clearance will be limited to 11’. Wide load detour routes will be posted. Motorists are advised to reduce speed in the work zone. RESTRICTIONS: Maximum horizontal clearance 11 feet.
[Jamison Construction, LLC/Wagner/CNW282]
MCMINN COUNTY SR-2 (CONGRESS PKWY.) Utility Work westbound from LM 12.93 to LM 12.1: Mobile shoulder closure along SR-2 between the intersection of Congress Pkwy and Dennis Street and the intersection of Congress Pkwy and Rocky Mount Road. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, cones, and flaggers will be present, 08/15/22 through 04/12/23 from 7:30 am – 5:00 pm. [2022-019]
MEIGS COUNTY SR-58 (STATE HWY. 58) Utility Work southbound from LM 14.22 to LM 9.35: Mobile shoulder and single lane closures from Goodfield Road to Cottonport Road. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, cones, and flaggers will be present, 01/26/23 through 03/31/23 from 9 am – 2 pm. [2022-366]
RHEA COUNTY SR-30 (STATE HWY. 30) Utility Work eastbound from LM 13.01 to LM 16.37: Mobile shoulder and lane closures on SR-30 as crews transition work zones between Sky Drive and SR-302. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Signage and flaggers will be present, 03/23/23 through 03/29/23 from 9 AM - 2:00 PM. [2023-125]
RHEA COUNTY SR-302 (OLD DIXIE HWY.) Utility Work both directions from LM 0.01 to LM 2.5: Mobile shoulder and lane closures on SR-302 as crews transition work zones between SR-30 and Taylor Road. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Signage and flaggers will be present, 10/06/22 through 03/29/23 from 9 AM - 2:30 PM. [2022-643]
REGION WIDE
REGION 2 preventative and unscheduled maintenance of Chattanooga SmartWay Intelligent Transportation System: The contractor may have short term shoulder and/or lane closures to perform preventative or unscheduled maintenance to the local SmartWay Intelligent Transportation System. At least one travel lane will always remain open to traffic. Flaggers will assist with traffic control as needed.
[NABCO Electric Company, Inc./Osbonlighter/CNT354]
REGION 2 TDOT Maintenance drainage work: There will be possible short-term lane and shoulder closures at various locations in Region 2 in order to clean rock and debris from ditches on an as-needed basis. One lane will be maintained at all times.
[TDOT Operations/Maintenance/R2MAINT]
REGION 2 TDOT Maintenance pothole repair and pavement patching: There will be possible short-term emergency lane closures at various locations in Region 2 in order to repair potholes and patch pavement on an as-needed basis. Depending on location and severity these repairs may be done during the day or at night. In addition to performing the work, regional Operations crews will also provide traffic control.
[TDOT Operations/Maintenance/R2MAINT]
REGION 2 TDOT mowing operations: There will be possible short-term lane closures at various locations on interstates and state routes in Region 2 in order to perform mowing activities on an as-needed basis. In addition to performing the work, regional Operations crews will also provide traffic control.
[TDOT/Maintenance/R2MAINT]
REGION 2 The drain cleaning on various Interstate and State Routes: During this reporting period from Sunday thru Thursday night from 8 PM-6 AM the contractor will have 1 lane closed on I75 from MM 2- MM18 as they work to clean various drains in this area. If they get finished in this area, they will move to I24 and from MM184 - MM176 work to clean those drains.
[Blevins Enterprises, Inc./Curtis/CNW335]
REGION 2 The on-call concrete pavement repair on various interstates and state routes.: During the daytime the contractor will be repairing concrete pavement at two ramp locations along SR-29 in Soddy Daisy in Hamilton County. First location: The SR-29 NB exit to Thrasher Pike and the Thrasher Pike on-ramp to SR-29 NB. Second location: The SR-29 exit to SR-153 SB and the SR-153 on-ramp to SR-29 NB. Half the width of the ramps will be closed during repairs leaving a 10 foot minimum lane width. Please slow down and use caution when driving through the work zones.
[Vulcan Construction Materials, LLC/Voiles/CNV341]
REGION 2 The on-call guardrail repair and new guardrail installation on various Interstate and State Routes: The contractor may have short term shoulder and/or lane closures in order to perform guardrail repair. These closures will take place on the interstate nightly Sunday through Thursday from 7 PM to 6 AM and daily Monday through Friday on state routes. At least one travel lane will remain open to traffic at all times on the interstate, and flaggers will be present on state routes during any work that is performed.
[Cumberland Guardrail, Inc./Harris/CNW127]
REGION 2 The random on-call cable barrier repair on various Interstate and State Routes: The contractor may have short term shoulder closures in order to perform cable rail repair. Both travel lanes will always remain open to traffic on the interstate during any work that is performed.
[Tennessee Guardrail, Inc./Harris/cnw283]
REGION 2 The sweeping on various Interstate and State Routes: There will be an area wide sweeping operation on selected regional state routes and interstates. This activity will be supported by a mobile lane closure. Hours of activity are Sunday through Thursday night between 8 PM and 6 AM during this reporting period.
[Blevins Enterprises, Inc./Curtis/CNW334]
RESTRICTIONS
MCMINN COUNTY - CNW282: Maximum horizontal clearance 11 feet.
Motorists are encouraged to use caution and obey reduced speed limits in all TDOT work zones, regardless of lane closure activity.
Information in this report is provided to the Department of Transportation by the contractors. Most work is weather dependent and subject to change due to inclement weather. All times are local.
Information in this report is provided to the Department of Transportation by the contractors. Most work is weather dependent and subject to change due to inclement weather. All times are local.

Motorists are encouraged to use caution and obey reduced speed limits in all TDOT work zones, regardless of lane closure activity. As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and Know Before You Go! by checking travel conditions before leaving for your destination. Drivers should never tweet, text, or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel.