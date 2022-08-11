The Tennessee Commission on Aging and Disability (TCAD) has announced the allocation of one million dollars in senior center grants.
Over one hundred senior centers in 89 Tennessee counties have been individually awarded several thousand dollars in grants, including multiple in the area.
Bledsoe County Senior Citizens Center, Bradley County Committee on Aging, McMinn Senior Activity Center, and many other local centers will be receiving $8,000 in grants from the Tennessee General Assembly.
According to grant applications, the funds will allow centers to complete ongoing projects as well as contribute to operating and administrative maintenance costs.
“This funding is vital for the health and well-being of older adults across Tennessee, as senior centers provide access to an array of opportunities to stay safe, active, and healthy,” said James Dunn, TCAD Executive Director. “We presented the impact made last year with these grants to the Tennessee General Assembly, and I’m grateful they gave us more funding this year to have an even greater effect on the lives of aging Tennesseans.”
The full list of awardees can be found here.