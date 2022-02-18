TBI receives donation of 50 calming kits to aid victims during investigations

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation received a donation of fifty calming kits from The Synapsory on Friday for their special agents and victim coordinators to use on scenes they investigate.
The TBI says that children and adults with developmental disabilities can suffer sensory issues during stressful situations, and may react differently to certain sounds, sights, and smells.
These kits contain items that can engage more calming sensations - such as a slow-changing light that offers soothing visuals, a fan for sensory regulation, and a rubber pad that acts like bubble-wrap, as an activity to help with distraction.
Representatives with The Synapsory demonstrated some of those items at a recent visit to TBI Headquarters.
The TBI says "We appreciate having these calming kits available, to help reduce stress for some of the more vulnerable victims we may encounter during investigations."