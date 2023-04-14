The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation needs help identifying the person who set fire to a Coalmont staple.
Sam's Place in Grundy County caught fire on the morning of Easter Sunday. The TBI is investigating the fire as an arson.
But Blake and Whitney Morrison know this was the perpetrator's second attempt. The morning before the fire, they found a water bottle filled with gas and topped with a sock, a homemade molotov cocktail.
"We just figured it was a failed attempt," said Blake. "Nobody would ever come back. But that wasn't the truth."
They did come back, and this time they were successful. Inside, the business was barely recognizable. It was covered in soot and ash.
"We took what we had saved to jumpstart this business," said Whitney.
The building has been in town for more than a century. It's so historic, you'll find a marker from the Tennessee Historical Commission outside.
"Many mountain people sitting around the pot-bellied stove were celebrated and enriched for almost a century," the sign reads.
The store was opened in 1908. For years, it was owned by Sam Creighton, who made the store into a community icon.
The lives who the store touched are etched into the building's walls, literally. The store's walls are covered with names and initials of its customers.
"When Sam was alive, we can remember, as school-aged children, coming down and buy cokes and candy bars from Sam after school," said Whitney. "So we have that. But also, our grandparents have that."
So to the Morrison's, it makes no sense to them that someone would try to destroy more than a century's worth of good memories just six weeks after they took ownership of the store with the promise to make more.
"We feel responsible, to an extent," said Blake. "It had sat here empty for so long. And then, when we started the business, this happens."
The Morrison's told Local 3 News their friends and neighbors have promised to help them re-open the store someday.
In the meantime, the TBI is looking for the person responsible. If you know anything, call the agency's tip line at 1-800-TBI-FIND or 1-800-824-3463.