The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has apologized for duplicate Blue Alert notifications issued early Wednesday morning for shooting suspect BJ Brown even though the TBI says the initial mobile alert was sent Tuesday evening.
BJ Brown is accused of shooting an Erin police officer during a traffic stop Monday night, and was captured Wednesday morning.
The duplicate alerts appeared to have been sent to cell phones between the early hours of 3 a.m. and 6 a.m. on Wednesday.
"We’ve heard your frustration – loud and clear – about receiving multiple alerts on your mobile devices when two Blue Alerts were issued on Tuesday, June 28th. Some people received audible notifications overnight, many hours after the actual Blue Alerts were issued and resolved.
That’s frustrating and inconvenient, for all of us. And for that, we apologize."
In AMBER and Blue Alerts, TBI uses TDOT road signs, lottery displays, our social media platforms, and relationships with media outlets across the state.
They also use services provided by the National Association for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) and Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) to deliver information to cellular devices in AMBER and Blue alerts, respectively.
The TBI says after speaking with its partners, it learned that the emergency message regarding each Blue Alert was sent one time, in each case.