Monday, Hamilton County students started their Tennessee Comprehensive Assessment Program testing.
The TCAP tests students on their English Language Arts, Math, Science and Social Studies. This is the first year the third-grade retention law goes into effect in the state of Tennessee meaning students could be held back for not meeting expectations in English.
Kendra Young, Executive Director for Unifi-Ed said the testing isn't actually assessing a student's reading proficiency.
"It will also include questions on grammar, spelling, context, things like that, vocabulary, Things that are important for 3rd graders to know, but not necessarily predict a student's reading comprehension levels," explained Young.
The law was originally created to address the impact COVID-19 had on learning. Young said the state shouldn't use T-CAP to determine if students should repeat the year since there is no clear passing score.
"All it really tells you is whether or not your student scores better or worse than other students in the state. It doesn't have a passing score set for it, they will not determine what is considered on grade level or on standard until after everyone has taken the test," said Young.
Last school year 64% of students did not met grade level expectations. Between the district's benchmarks and state testing, Young said students are losing about 9 weeks of instruction learning time leaving them unprepared.
"We are seeing a lot of psychological and emotional fall out from the constant high state testing. I don't know that it's fair what we're doing to kids."
Instead of retention, Young said there needs to be more resources to help students.
"Giving teachers and students the resources that they need to remediate ahead of time, such as maybe not using classroom time for benchmarks and practice tests and providing teachers with actual screeners."
TCAP testing will continue until May 2nd for third graders. The state hopes to have the results back by next month, but Young said in the 20 years she's working in teaching that's never been the case.
She tells parents they should spend more time reading with their children to help improve their grammar, vocabulary and reading skills.