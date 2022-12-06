Mary Butler and her staff have been hugging each other tight. They've also been hugging tight to the memories of one of their most loyal customers.
"It's been a rough week," said Butler, owner of Chatta Nutrition in Hixson. "I just can't believe it. We're going to miss her."
Butler first met Jasmine Pace about two years ago, and she's formed a friendship with her ever since, dating back to the first time she ever met the girl with an infectious personality.
"I said 'you look like a little Jasmine, I'll never forget it,'" Butler remembered. "So, from that day forward, she would come in and just hang out."
Jasmine spent countless hours at the juice bar, making memories and friends.
"I could be having just a down day, not having a good day, and she could come in and just wrap her arms around my neck," said Andrea Hughes, who worked at Chatta Nutrition when Jasmine started going there. "She just always made the day better."
Employees said she came in every day and tried every drink on the menu, but couldn't find the right combination. Until one day, she did.
When she died, that drink was the best way Jasmine's friends could think to remember their late-long-term customer turned friend. They named that iconic drink The Jazzy. It's a combination of strawberry kiwi, passion fruit and dragon fruit, Jasmine's favorite flavors.
"It matches her personality," said Courtney Ward, the assistant manager of the store. "Sweet flavors, and she was a sweet person."
They miss her infectious optimism and a personality that could make anyone's day. And it did every day for Butler and her staff who said they will always be better because of Jazzy, a sweet girl now with a drink to match.
"We'll never forget her," Butler said.