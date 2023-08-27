Look for a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 91. Heat index values as high as 98. Northeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
For Monday, A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. High near 82. East wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
More showers possible on Tuesday with temp remaining in the low 80s.