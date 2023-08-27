Look for a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and evening.

Look for a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 91. Heat index values as high as 98. Northeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

7 day forecast

Tonight: A few overnight showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

For Monday, A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. High near 82. East wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

More showers possible on Tuesday with temp remaining in the low 80s. 
 
