This Sunday will be a Storm Alert Weather Day even though we will start with a partly cloudy day.
WATCH LIVE:
By noon, showers and storms will roll through from north to south with the possibility of a few being strong on the leading edge. Gusty to strong winds will be the main threat. Storms should move out by 5pm for most locations. Highs in the mid to upper 80s and steamy. Tonight a few storms could refire overnight, especially north. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.
More sunshine and highs near 90 on Monday and dry most of next week.
Temps on the rise later next week with highs in the mid to upper 90s.