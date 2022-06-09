Summer is the season of family vacation, camp, and spending more time outdoors under the hot sun. It is also the time to remember to take steps when it comes to preventing skin cancer.
Kevin Tawzer from the Skin Cancer and Cosmetic Dermatology Center says this is the first step.
Kevin Tawzer, Skin Cancer and Cosmetic Dermatology Center says “Sunscreen is very important to wear on a daily basis. I recommend an SPF of 30 or greater. One good thing to know is it lasts about 80-90 minutes. So every one and a half hours it needs to be reapplied if you are consistently in the sun.”
All of the numbers can be confusing. Tawzer says SPF 15 blocks about 93 percent of UV rays while Spr 30 blocks about 97 percent of UV rays.
Kevin Tawzer says “There’s nothing actually going to block 100% of those rays, so that’s why I recommend SPF 30 because it is about 97%.
Tawser says you also should also think about wearing clothing with ultra violet protection and a hat.
Kevin Tawzer says “Wide brim hats will cover your ears basically anything that can protect your skin from the sun is very very vital.”
Try to avoid being out during certain hours of the day if possible.
Kevin Tawzer says “The hours of 10-3 pm is at its brightest and does the most damage, between 10-3 try to avoid as much sun as possible.”
If you do have to be out in the sun, take steps to protect your skin. Everyone is at risk even those with darker skin tones. Skin Cancer is one of the most frequently diagnosed cancers in the U.S. The most common types are squamous cell carcinoma, basal cell carcinoma, and melanoma.
Kevin Tawzer says “We are starting to see them earlier age 20, 30’s coming in with skin cancer.”