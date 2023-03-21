Crown Subaru broke ground on a new dealership off of I-75 Tuesday.
This dealership has been in the works for three years.
Jim Myers, president and CEO for the Crown Automotive Group said this facility is an exciting opportunity as the automotive industry rebounds from pandemic setbacks.
"The good news now is we've been through the toughest part of our supply chain issues in this industry. Things are better now; we're getting more vehicles, parts. Availability is better and it'll continue to improve into the future."
The store is 41,000 square feet, with a 16,000 square foot showroom.
The building is expected to finished by December.