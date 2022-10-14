In January, UTC's new housing development known as Music Row was looking for students to fill the complex.
Students that moved in are singing the praises of the housing while filling the halls with the sweet sound of music.
"There's also just something special about everyone being involved in music. Like you can hear it when you walk down that hallway. You can hear people practicing their piano for their exam, or practicing their guitar, just singing and jamming so that has been really really awesome to get to see," Lauren Graves, Resident Assistant at Music Row Housing said.
She said she loves being a part of this community and plays a special role in the new housing apartments.
"So when I found out that I was going to get to be the RA for that that was so exciting for me because I'm a music minor and I do vocal performance and it's one of my favorite things and to get to find out that I was going to work with people in that department and just be around them was really exciting for me," She said.
Seventeen students currently live in the housing. Students do not have to be music majors but they do have to be involved in a UTC ensemble or the UTC band.
"We have nursing majors, engineering majors, some of them all of them living together though. All of them interested in music and all of them in UTC music ensembles," Jodan Hicks, Program Coordinator for Music Row said.
Graves said it is already a tight-knit group of students and living in the same complex and sharing special events brings them even closer.
University officials say they could not be happier with the turnout and the community.
"They created this. They created this community the department had worked on bringing this community together previously and our efforts before... It wasn't the right time and we tried a second time and the pandemic happened but this was our third time and it ended up being the right time," Hicks said.
Students looking to occupy this housing in the future can click here for more information.