Today is a Storm Alert Weather Day as a line of storms will cross our area from late morning through the afternoon from west to east. These storms are associated with a cold front. General Timing: 11am to 5pm ET. The heaviest in Chattanooga between about 1-2:30pm. Our entire area is under a Level 2/5 Slight Risk for scattered severe storms possible. Primary Threat: Damaging Wind Gusts. An isolated tornado also cannot be ruled out. Please, stay weather aware today and know where to go if a warning is issued.
In addition to the storms, wind will increase ahead of the cold front from the south at 10-20mph, gusts around 25mph. Stronger wind will be possible in higher elevations. A Wind Advisory is in effect for our TN and NC counties until 4pm for gusts up to 40mph. Unsecured objects may be blown around.
Highs will max out today in the low 70s for most before the front and storms pass, and then temperatures will drop for the rest of the afternoon. A few scattered showers will remain after the main line rolls through our area. Overnight will be mostly cloudy with lows in the mid to upper 30s.
Tuesday will be cooler with highs around 60. The weather will continue to be active this week with more chances of rain, and then, a big cold front, hard freeze, and maybe a little snow for the weekend. We’ll do it one step at a time, so for today, focus on the severe threat.