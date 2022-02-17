Good Thursday. Storms are moving in this evening. The timing of the storm's movement will be 6 pm -8 pm eastern moving over the Cumberland Plateau. 7 pm-9 pm Moving through the TN Valley and NW GA. 8 pm-11 pm moving through the Blue Ridge Mtns.
Along with more than an inch of rain and lightning, we can also expect some areas of damaging wind gusts. An isolated tornado can not be ruled out. The severe weather threat increases the further west you are. A WIND ADVISORY is in effect for all of our area until early Friday morning. Sustained winds of 15-25 mph with gusts to 50mph are possible with higher winds and wind gusts in the mountains.
Behind this front, we will cool Friday. We will start at 35 and climb to only 48. The weekend will sport cold mornings in the mid to upper 20s. Both Saturday and Sunday will be pleasant with plenty of sunshine and highs in the mid to upper 50s.
Next week will warm back into the 60s with good chances for rain.
