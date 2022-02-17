A Storm Alert Weather Day has been declared for our Thursday evening. Most of our Thursday afternoon will be quite warm & windy. Temperatures will likely climb into the upper 60s and lower 70s across the area.
A Wind Advisory is in effect for the region as winds ahead of any storms will likely gust between 20-35 mph Thursday. Make sure you secure any loose items you may have outside near your home.
Later Thursday, our attention turns to the chance for strong to severe storms to move into the area. Right now, looks like a broken line of storms will move into the western half of the area after 6pm, and will work it’s way to the east thru about midnight. Damaging wind gusts will be the primary concern, but an isolated tornado or two can’t be ruled out…especially for the western half of the area.
A few storms could produce warnings this evening, so make sure you have a way to stay weather aware and updated, wherever you may be!
The storms will end by midnight, with gradual clearing and much colder weather for our Friday. Morning lows will be near freezing, with highs only in the 40s.
Please remain weather aware this evening!